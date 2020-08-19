Union Mutual Fund launches Medium Duration Fund

Pradeepkumar added, "In recent times, the interest rates on short term securities have come down considerably but the rates on longer term securities are still at an elevated level. The spread between yields of short term and long term securities has widened and is at a level above their long term average. In future, as this gap narrows, the yields of long term securities are expected to fall resulting in gains for investors. The portfolio construction of this scheme would be guided by our robust fixed income investment process."