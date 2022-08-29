Union AMC launches Union Retirement Fund, NFO opens this week2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 12:37 PM IST
Union AMC announces the launch of Union Retirement Fund. It is an open-ended retirement solution oriented scheme having a lock-in of 5 years or till retirement age (whichever is earlier). The New Fund Offer (NFO) of the scheme will open this week on Thursday, 1st September 2022 and close on 15th September 2022. The minimum investment required is ₹1,000 and in multiples of Rs. 1 thereafter.