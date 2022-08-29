Union AMC launches Union Retirement Fund, NFO opens this week

“Union Retirement Fund comes at a time when companies across industries are being challenged by record attrition. Employees are opting for a change in industries and some are even dropping out completely in favour of temporary jobs in search of fulfillment, meaning and purpose. Juxtapose this trend with a rise in life expectancy (life expectancy in India in its 75 years of independence has moved from ~30 years to nearly 70 years) and one needs serious planning and discipline to truly capitalize on the freedom of the post-retirement years," the asset management company said in the release.

