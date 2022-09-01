Union mutual fund's Union Retirement Fund NFO opens today. 5 things to know1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 11:11 AM IST
- Union AMC’s Union Retirement Fund NFO which opened today, 1st September 2022 will close on 15 September 2022
The Union Asset Management Company Private Limited has launched an open-ended Union Retirement Fund. It is an open-ended retirement solution oriented scheme having a lock-in of 5 years or till retirement age (whichever is earlier). G. Pradeepkumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Union AMC said “Union Retirement Fund is not just an NFO. It is a bugle that calls for serious introspection amongst all stakeholders to dovetail Aspiration planning with Financial planning. Renewment planning is how one meticulously plans for Freedom in a disciplined manner. It goes beyond just planning for the pursuit or accumulation of wealth."