The Union Asset Management Company Private Limited has launched an open-ended Union Retirement Fund. It is an open-ended retirement solution oriented scheme having a lock-in of 5 years or till retirement age (whichever is earlier). G. Pradeepkumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Union AMC said “Union Retirement Fund is not just an NFO. It is a bugle that calls for serious introspection amongst all stakeholders to dovetail Aspiration planning with Financial planning. Renewment planning is how one meticulously plans for Freedom in a disciplined manner. It goes beyond just planning for the pursuit or accumulation of wealth."

Here is all you need to know about Union Retirement Fund NFO:

1) The New Fund Offer (NFO) of the scheme which opened today, 1st September 2022 will close on 15th September 2022.

2) The minimum investment required is ₹1,000 and in multiples of Rs. 1 thereafter.

3) The allotment date will be 22nd September 2022 and the Scheme will re-open for ongoing sale and repurchase on 29th September 2022.

4) The Scheme is benchmarked against S&P BSE 500 Index (TRI) and will be managed by Vinay Paharia and Sanjay Bembalkar.

5) Union AMC started its operations in 2011. It is co-sponsored by Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life Holdings. Union AMC currently manages nineteen open ended Schemes of which eight are categorized as Equity Schemes, seven as Debt Schemes and four as Hybrid Schemes.

