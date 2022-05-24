Unusual methods, outsized returns

Quant Mutual Fund does not believe in the traditional model of ‘star’ fund managers or analysts specialising in particular sectors. Its investment team of about 20 people instead has a ‘rotating portfolio.’ There are three fund managers for each fund and analysts are sector-agnostic. The quantitative model reigns supreme—fund managers can select stocks from among the model’s recommendations, but they cannot override it. The proprietary model is refined over time—with new indicators being added and this is what analysts focus on. “People say keep things simple. But the world is complex. As we add data and complexity to our model, it just gets better," said Tandon.