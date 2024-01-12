For mutual fund (MF) investors, there are two upcoming New Fund Offers (NFOs), one by Groww, and the other by Old Bridge. Groww and Old Bridge are launching NFOs for mutual fund investors. Groww's NFO is open from 17 to 19 January and offers Equity: Flexi Cap funds. Old Bridge's NFO is open from 17 to 31 January. NFO or a New Fund Offer is the subscription offer by an Asset Management Company to launch a new category of fund. An NFO is issued by an AMC and is open to MF investors for a specific period during which they can apply to the NFO, similar to an IPO .

Upcoming NFOs

Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund - Regular Plan

Fund Type Open-ended

Fund Class Equity: Flexi Cap

Opens on 17-Jan-24

Closes on 19-Jan-24

Groww Banking & Financial Services Fund - Regular Plan

Fund Type Open-ended

Fund Class Equity: Sectoral-Banking

Opens on 17-Jan-24

Closes on 31-Jan-24

Mutual Fund investors can also participate in the ongoing NFOs by Baroda, DSP, Mirae, and Bandhan. These NFOs offer various fund classes such as Equity: Large Cap, Equity: Multi Cap, and Hybrid: Multi Asset Allocation.

Ongoing NFOs

Baroda BNP Paribas NIFTY 50 Index Fund - Regular Plan

Fund Type Open-Ended

Fund Class Equity: Large Cap

Opens on 08-Jan-24

Closes on 22-Jan-24

Investment Objective To provide investment returns closely corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty 50 Total

Returns Index before expenses, subject to tracking errors, fees, and expenses.

Minimum Investment ₹5000

Fund Manager Neeraj Saxena

DSP Multicap Fund - Regular Plan

Fund Type Open-Ended

Fund Class Equity: Multi Cap

Opens on 08-Jan-24

Closes on 22-Jan-24

Investment Objective To generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities across the market capitalisation.

Minimum investment ₹100

Fund Manager Chirag Dagli

Mirae Asset Multi Asset Allocation Fund - Regular Plan

Fund Type Open-ended

Fund Class Hybrid: Multi Asset Allocation

Opens on 10-Jan-24

Closes on 24-Jan-24

DSPNifty Healthcare ETF

Fund Type Open-ended

Fund Class Equity: Sectoral-Pharma

Opens on 11-Jan-24

Closes on 25-Jan-24

Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund - Regular Plan

Fund Type Open-ended

Fund Class Hybrid: Multi Asset Allocation

Opens on 10-Jan-24

Closes on 24-Jan-24

