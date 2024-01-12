For mutual fund (MF) investors, there are two upcoming New Fund Offers (NFOs), one by Groww, and the other by Old Bridge. Groww and Old Bridge are launching NFOs for mutual fund investors. Groww's NFO is open from 17 to 19 January and offers Equity: Flexi Cap funds. Old Bridge's NFO is open from 17 to 31 January. NFO or a New Fund Offer is the subscription offer by an Asset Management Company to launch a new category of fund. An NFO is issued by an AMC and is open to MF investors for a specific period during which they can apply to the NFO, similar to an IPO.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}