US government bond yields fall after jobs data

The moves extended a volatile week that left investors reassessing the course of inflation and interest rates. After the Federal Reserve announced plans to end its pandemic bond-buying program by June, some stuck to bets that persistent inflation might force Federal Reserve officials to raise interest rates several times in 2022. The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which tends to rise and fall with expectations for rate increases, recently rose above 0.5% to its highest level since March 2020.

