Yields on U.S. Treasuries rebounded for a second day on Wednesday, with a sale of 20-year government debt on the weak side, as fears of new COVID-19 lockdowns eased and a rally in equity markets pointed to a robust economic recovery.

The Treasury sold $24 billion of 20-year bonds to yield 1.890%, which was more than one full basis point higher than the yield at the bidding deadline and a bit weak, said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading.

The bid cover at 2.33 to 1 was slightly less than average, he said. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 7.9 basis points to 1.288%, after briefly crossing above 1.3%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 7.8 basis points to 1.947%.

Investors are grappling with when the Federal Reserve will begin to remove, or "taper," its support for the U.S. economy and whether a recent hike in inflation is transitory, as the Fed projects, or will be persistent as many in the market believe.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury plunged almost 30 basis points from July 13, when data showed the biggest jump of U.S. consumer prices in 13 years in June, to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday.

Yields have rebounded almost 17 basis points since then. Traders also are waiting to see the Congressional Budget Office's latest estimate of when the U.S. government would be unable to pay its bills if Congress does not approve an increase in the debt ceiling, currently at $28.5 trillion.

The federal government has shut down three times in the past decade over debt limit haggling in Congress.

"The main event today is the CBO report on the debt limit," said Nancy Davis, managing partner and chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut.

"Some of the 10-year move is ahead of that event." A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108.5 basis points.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.8 basis points at 0.202%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.482%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.299%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

