US Treasury yields slide again, 10-year yield taps 1.25%

“I think there is a little bit of a preoccupation on the employment front where the market is questioning if the Fed will be able to make further progress on employment in order to meet its mandate before tapering asset purchases. You saw some cracks in the data that came out on Friday and then the ISM employment component seemed to show some weakness, so definitely the concern in the bond market seems to be along those lines. The market is pricing out the timing of the first rate hike, as well as the pace of rate hikes after the first rate hike, and that led to this flattening move in Treasuries." Joseph Lavorgna, Americas Chief Economist, Natixis said.