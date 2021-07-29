UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC) has appointed Vetri Subramaniam as its first chief investment officer (CIO). The AMC also appointed Ajay Tyagi as the head-equity for its mutual fund operations, effective 1 August.

Subramaniam will oversee the equity, fixed income, research and dealing functions of the company. He joined UTI AMC as head of equity in January 2017.

Ajay Tyagi joined UTI AMC in the May 2000 as a management trainee and analyst and now manages UTI’s largest equity scheme as a Fund Manager.

Imtaiyazur Rahman, CEO, UTI AMC said “This is a significant development in the transformation process initiated by the company. The creation of this role of the Chief Investment Officer will provide stewardship of investment processes across asset classes."

"This will also bring about more synergy in the investment function and enhanced cohesiveness among the teams of Fund Management, Research and Dealing. The position will bring greater focus on building and nurturing a strong cadre of investment professionals within the organisation. These changes will enable us to better meet the expectations of our investors and stakeholders," he said.

