Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday penalized three state-owned financial companies, including State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bank of Baroda (BoB), for failing to reduce their stakes in UTI Asset Management Co. (AMC).

The three companies have to bring down their stakes in UTI to 10%, each, from the existing 18.24%, each.

According to Sebi’s cross-holding norms for mutual funds, the sponsor of one AMC cannot hold more than 10% in another. Under Section 7B of the Sebi (Mutual Funds) (Amendment) Regulation, 2018, the market regulator mandated all mutual funds to comply with the norms by March 2019.

The three public sector companies have considerable stakes in other fund houses, including LIC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Bank of Baroda Mutual Fund.

The adjudicating officer fined the three companies ₹ 10 lakh each.

However, by way of its 6 December 2019 order the whole-time member (WTM) of Sebi had granted the three time till 31 December 2020 to dilute their stakes.

The adjudicating officer held that the two proceedings—Sebi WTM order and the order by the adjudicating officer—were separate and do not have bearing on one another. The officer referred to the whole-time member’s order of 6 December 2019, which said that the order shall be without prejudice to any other action, including adjudication proceedings that the markets regulator may initiate for the non-compliance of Sebi rules.

“Therefore, in my opinion, the timeline provided by WTM, Sebi to the Noticee has no bearing on the present adjudication proceedings initiated against the Noticee," Sebi’s adjudicating officer said.

The three financial entities in their submission to the market regulator had said that they would divest their stakes when the mutual fund came out with its initial public offer, which is to be completed by 30 September.

