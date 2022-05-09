UTI MF and Axis MF attracted highest net inflows in March quarter: Report

While open-ended equity funds saw a net inflow of Rs. 63,057 crores, fixed-income funds witnessed net outflows of Rs. 1.18 lakh crores during the March 2022 quarter. According to the Morningstar Report, the ‘Other Schemes’ category, which comprises subcategories of ETFs (other and gold), index funds, and funds of funds overseas, continues to consistently gain traction. This category witnessed net inflows of Rs. 44,787 crores in the March 2022 quarter. The March 2022 quarter had new fund offerings (NFO) of 54 open-ended funds including ETFs and 11 closed-ended funds. Cumulatively, these funds garnered Rs. 20,018 crores at their inception.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}