UTI Mutual Fund gets 12.3 crore from Altico Capital

UTI Mutual Fund on Friday said it has received ₹12.3 crore for debt investments from Altico Capital India, a lender to real estate companies. "UTI Mutual Fund has received the partial payment of ₹12.30 crore from Altico Capital India Ltd on October 8, 2020, in UTI Credit Risk Fund and certain UTI's Fixed Term Income Funds which have an exposure to the said issuer," the fund house said in a statement.

Many UTI Mutual Fund schemes had invested in debt instruments of Altico that were downgraded to below investment grade by credit rating agencies in September 2019. UTI Mutual Fund schemes marked down their respective exposures to such instruments by 75%. The recovery proceeds will be distributed to investors in proportion to investors' unit holdings, it added.

"This repayment shows our commitment towards our investors and we will continue our efforts in the best interest of the unit holders of our schemes," UTI MF said.

In January, UTI Mutual Fund said it had received payments of ₹20.5 crore from Altico Capital India.

UTI Credit Risk Fund had an exposure of about ₹200 crore in debt security of Altico Capital. Altico Capital had defaulted on its payment commitments in September, leading to system-wide concerns over another NBFC finding the going tough. To some, the default allegedly happened because a lender did not release funds it was holding on to on behalf of the company, and also exposed coordination worries in Indian banking.

UTI MF's sponsors are State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Life Insurance Corporation of India.

(With inputs from agencies)

