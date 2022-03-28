UTI Mutual Fund launches Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund is suitable for investors looking to take exposure in the midcap segment while investing in relatively quality businesses that may generate economic value
NEW DELHI: Asset management company, UTI Mutual Fund, has launched an open-ended equity scheme tracking Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Total Return Index (TRI), called UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened on 28 March and will close on 5 April. The scheme will reopen for subscription and redemption on ongoing basis from 15 April.
Sharwan Kumar Goyal, head-passive, arbitrage and quant strategies, UTI AMC, will be the fund manager for the scheme.
Goyal commented on the launch, “NIFTY Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index offers a diversified exposure at stock level and maximum weight assigned to each stock is lower of – 5% or 5 times the weight of stock in NIFTY Midcap 150 Index."
“UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund is a low-cost smart beta index Fund which tracks the NIFTY Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index passively. Our newly launched scheme will endeavors to achieve return equivalent to returns of the underlying index while minimizing tracking error." he added.
As per the fund house, UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund is suitable for investors looking to take exposure in the midcap segment while investing in relatively quality businesses that may generate economic value.
The minimum initial investment is ₹5,000, and in the multiples of Re 1, thereafter. Subsequent minimum investment under a folio is ₹1,000, and in the multiples of Re 1 thereafter with no upper limit.
As per index provider, NSE Indices, the Nifty Midcap150 Quality 50 index includes top 50 companies from its parent Nifty Midcap 150 index, selected based on their ‘quality’ scores.
The quality score for each company is determined based on return on equity, financial leverage (except for financial services companies) and earning per share (EPS) growth variability of each stock analysed during the previous 5 financial years.
The weight of each stock in the index is based on a combination of stock’s quality score and its free float market capitalization.
