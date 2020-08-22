UTI Mutual Fund has launched completely paperless eKYC service on its website for the first time investors. If you are a first-time investor, it is mandatory to be KYC-compliant to start your mutual fund transactions. Through the eKYC services, UTI Mutual Fund allows investors to be KYC compliant within minutes and without stepping out of their homes.

You will need to keep a few documents handy before starting the digital KYC process. The documents include a self-attested PAN copy as identity proof, any one of these document i.e., Aadhaar card or driving license or voter ID or passport as address proof and a cancelled cheque copy with the name as per your ID or address proof.

You will also need to keep an image of your signature on plain paper. Once you submit your personal details and the required documents online, UTI AMC will ask you for a short video and a selfie to verify your identity. You should have a device with camera and microphone for taking a small video. Click the photo and the short video with bright light around and plain background. Make sure there is no one else in the picture frame at the time of taking the photo and the short video

Once you are through with the process, you can start investing immediately. You KYC status will reflect as 'under process', which is good to go. Once your details are verified by the KYC registration agency, your KYC status will change to verified. This might take a few days.

