UTI Mutual Fund launches paperless eKYC services for first time investors

You will also need to keep an image of your signature on plain paper. Once you submit your personal details and the required documents online, UTI AMC will ask you for a short video and a selfie to verify your identity. You should have a device with camera and microphone for taking a small video. Click the photo and the short video with bright light around and plain background. Make sure there is no one else in the picture frame at the time of taking the photo and the short video