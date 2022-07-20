UTI Mutual Fund launches UTI Gilt Fund with 10 year Constant Duration

The scheme’s investment objective is to generate optimal returns with high liquidity by investing in a portfolio of government securities such that the weighted average portfolio maturity is around 10 years
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: UTI Mutual Fund has launched UTI Gilt Fund with a 10-year Constant Duration. This is an open-ended debt scheme investing in government securities having a constant maturity of 10 years. The fund has a relatively high interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk. The new fund offer (NFO) opened on 18 July and will close on 26 July.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: UTI Mutual Fund has launched UTI Gilt Fund with a 10-year Constant Duration. This is an open-ended debt scheme investing in government securities having a constant maturity of 10 years. The fund has a relatively high interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk. The new fund offer (NFO) opened on 18 July and will close on 26 July.
According to a press release, the scheme’s investment objective is to generate optimal returns with high liquidity by investing in a portfolio of government securities such that the weighted average portfolio maturity is around 10 years. The scheme, however, does not guarantee/ indicate any returns.
According to a press release, the scheme’s investment objective is to generate optimal returns with high liquidity by investing in a portfolio of government securities such that the weighted average portfolio maturity is around 10 years. The scheme, however, does not guarantee/ indicate any returns.
While the credit risk is low as the scheme invests in government securities, the interest rate risk is higher, since it is a long-duration product. Interest rate risk arises with a change in the value of bond prices with a change in interest rates in the economy. Thus, only those investors who are comfortable with interest rate volatility must invest in the scheme.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minimum application amount is ₹5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. The scheme will be benchmarked to CRISIL 10-Year Gilt Index
“Aiming to offer new investment opportunities via varied products, our latest fund launch, UTI Gilt Fund with 10-year Constant Duration, is a suitable offering for strategic allocation in a duration fund with sovereign exposures in the UTI Mutual Fund product suite…sovereign allocation within fixed income can offer a better value proposition by minimising credit risk, providing high liquidity while maintaining tax efficiency needs to be given more consideration," said Anurag Mittal, EVP & Deputy Head of Fixed Income, UTI AMC Ltd. and the scheme’s fund manager.