Home / Mutual Funds / News /  UTI Mutual Fund launches UTI Gilt Fund with 10 year Constant Duration

UTI Mutual Fund launches UTI Gilt Fund with 10 year Constant Duration

UTI MF's new fund offer opened on 18 July and will close on 26 July.
1 min read . 04:48 PM ISTLivemint

  • The scheme’s investment objective is to generate optimal returns with high liquidity by investing in a portfolio of government securities such that the weighted average portfolio maturity is around 10 years

NEW DELHI: UTI Mutual Fund has launched UTI Gilt Fund with a 10-year Constant Duration. This is an open-ended debt scheme investing in government securities having a constant maturity of 10 years. The fund has a relatively high interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk. The new fund offer (NFO) opened on 18 July and will close on 26 July.

According to a press release, the scheme’s investment objective is to generate optimal returns with high liquidity by investing in a portfolio of government securities such that the weighted average portfolio maturity is around 10 years. The scheme, however, does not guarantee/ indicate any returns.

While the credit risk is low as the scheme invests in government securities, the interest rate risk is higher, since it is a long-duration product. Interest rate risk arises with a change in the value of bond prices with a change in interest rates in the economy. Thus, only those investors who are comfortable with interest rate volatility must invest in the scheme.

The minimum application amount is 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. The scheme will be benchmarked to CRISIL 10-Year Gilt Index

“Aiming to offer new investment opportunities via varied products, our latest fund launch, UTI Gilt Fund with 10-year Constant Duration, is a suitable offering for strategic allocation in a duration fund with sovereign exposures in the UTI Mutual Fund product suite…sovereign allocation within fixed income can offer a better value proposition by minimising credit risk, providing high liquidity while maintaining tax efficiency needs to be given more consideration," said Anurag Mittal, EVP & Deputy Head of Fixed Income, UTI AMC Ltd. and the scheme’s fund manager.

