UTI Mutual Fund launches ‘UTI Innovation Fund’: Nine things to know

UTI Mutual Fund launches ‘UTI Innovation Fund’: Nine things to know2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:14 AM IST
UTI Mutual Fund launches UTI Innovation Fund, an open-ended equity scheme focused on innovation and growth. NFO starts on September 25, 2023
UTI Mutual Fund (UTI) launched UTI Innovation Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following the innovation theme to bring the next generation edge to investor’s portfolios. The Fund would follow a bottom-up approach for investing in innovation-oriented businesses and disruptors with the potential for non-linear growth outcomes. “UTI Innovation Fund marks a significant step forward for investors in navigating the ever-growing landscape of investment opportunities. It is a unique portfolio that is true-to-label, investing predominantly in innovative businesses and disruptors. In an era of rapid technological advancements and evolving market dynamics, it's an opportunity to embrace innovation, adapt to market dynamics, and participate in potential wealth generators that could grow in a non-linear fashion," said Ankit Agarwal, Fund Manager, UTI AMC.