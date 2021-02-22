To improve communication and engagement with the investors, UTI Mutual Fund on Monday has introduced 24X7 WhatsApp chat services. The service will be available for both the existing and prospective investors, the company said in a statement.

The new service will provide 24x7 assistance along with live chat option. Investors can easily inquire about about NAV, portfolio details, account and capital gains statements, UFC address, and more via messaging application. "It aims to be a self-service channel for investor acquisition, investor servicing and investor communication, UTI Mutual Fund added. The interactions will be entire secure with end-to-end encryption, the company said.

The WhatsApp chat services will be available at +91-7208081230, the company said. "The 24X7 chat service will significantly boost investor interface via text-based chats and updates, and infographics. It is also aimed at opt-in users who show an interest in the company’s products and seek additional information," the company added.

It will also provide easy and convenient access to information through automated investor support. There will be options to explore mutual funds, Systematic investment plans (SIPs) and index funds via WhatsApp service. A calculator to plan investment goals and risk analyser to know risk appetite will also be available on the messaging application.

Besides, customers can use the WhatsApp chat service for transactions as well. Investors can perform over 30 transactions like investments in SIP, systematic transfer plan (STP), systematic withdrawal plan (SWP), pause in SIP and others via 24X7 chat option, the company said.

The users can also update their mobile number and email id using WhatsApp chat services. They can also read articles, videos etc. on mutual funds by experts on the messaging service. It will help strengthen UTI Mutual Fund’s marketing and investor support services, it added.

