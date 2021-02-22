The new service will provide 24x7 assistance along with live chat option. Investors can easily inquire about about NAV, portfolio details, account and capital gains statements, UFC address, and more via messaging application. "It aims to be a self-service channel for investor acquisition, investor servicing and investor communication, UTI Mutual Fund added. The interactions will be entire secure with end-to-end encryption, the company said.

