UTI Mutual Fund launched he new fund offer (NFO) under its “fund of fund category", named as UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund. Silver ETF category is the newest category in the Indian Mutual Fund industry. According to UTI MF, the investment objective of UTI Silver ETF is to generate returns that are in line with the performance of physical silver in domestic prices, subject to tracking error. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Floater Fund are open for investors till 24 April.

ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund

Fund type: Open ended

Fund class equity scheme: Sectoral/ Thematic

Closes on 24the April

Investment objective: To generate long term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity & equity related securities of companies and units of global mutual funds/ETFs that can benefit from innovation strategies and themes. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved.

Minimum investment: ₹5000

Baroda BNP Paribas Floater Fund

Fund type: Open ended

Fund class equity scheme: Floater Fund

Closes on 24th April

Investment objective: To generate regular income through investment in a portfolio comprising predominantly of floating rate instruments and fixed rate instruments swapped for floating rate returns. The Scheme may also invest a portion of its net assets in fixed rate debt and money market instruments. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved.

Minimum investment: ₹5000

NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme - Regular Plan NFO closes on 9 June.

NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme - Regular Plan

Fund type: Open ended

Fund class equity: ELSS

Closes on 9 the June

Investment objective: To generate income and long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity-related instruments.

Min investment: Rs500

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sangeeta Ojha A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate. Read more from this author