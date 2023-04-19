UTI Mutual Fund launched he new fund offer (NFO) under its “fund of fund category", named as UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund. Silver ETF category is the newest category in the Indian Mutual Fund industry. According to UTI MF, the investment objective of UTI Silver ETF is to generate returns that are in line with the performance of physical silver in domestic prices, subject to tracking error. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

