Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Value, mid, small caps to perform in the short term: R. Srinivasan
R. Srinivasan, chief investment officer, equity, SBI Mutual Fund.

Value, mid, small caps to perform in the short term: R. Srinivasan

3 min read . 09:21 PM IST Neil Borate

Our equity and debt analysts are effectively part of the same team and they always draw inputs from each other, SBI Mutual Fund’s CIO, equity, R. Srinivasan said

SBI Mutual Fund’s equity chief investment officer (CIO) R. Srinivasan has taken over the CIO role jointly with Rajeev Radhakrishnan for fixed income. He speaks to Mint about the road ahead for the fund house and his views on the equity market in India and abroad. Edited excerpts...

How has the transition to the new CIO structure shaped up? Equity and debt markets sometimes give divergent signals on a company or the overall market. How do you arrive at a comprehensive view?

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.