Value, mid, small caps to perform in the short term: R. Srinivasan

SBI Mutual Fund’s equity chief investment officer (CIO) R. Srinivasan has taken over the CIO role jointly with Rajeev Radhakrishnan for fixed income. He speaks to Mint about the road ahead for the fund house and his views on the equity market in India and abroad. Edited excerpts...
How has the transition to the new CIO structure shaped up? Equity and debt markets sometimes give divergent signals on a company or the overall market. How do you arrive at a comprehensive view?