Value-oriented mutual funds make a comeback

What should investors invested in value-oriented funds do? "For many investors, the impulsive reaction would be to rush to redeem value funds just to get them off the radar—they have indeed tested the patience of investors. But what’s convenient need not be intelligent always. Instead of impulsively redeeming value-oriented funds,you should instead revisit your entire mutual fund portfolio at a time when markets are at an all-time high," says Gabajiwala.