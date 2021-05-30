'We did many things internally before they became the norm'

Ajit Dayal and I.V. Subramaniam recently completed 25 years of working together at Quantum Group, which counts Quantum Mutual Fund (QMF) among its important constituents apart from equity research through Equity Master and PersonalFN, a personal finance portal. Dayal founded the financial services group (Quantum Advisors Pvt. Ltd or QAPL), which manages around ₹20,000 crore of international investor money apart from assets under management of around ₹1,785 crore (average for Jan-March 2021) in the Indian fund house QMF. Subramaniam is currently MD and group head - equities of Quantum Advisors Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of Quantum Asset Management. Dayal and Subramaniam spoke to Mint about their market outlook and the journey so far. Edited excerpts.

Have global flows and abundant liquidity diminished the chances of Indian retail investors getting stocks at attractive valuations?

Dayal: Cycles have become shorter and so has the length of a cycle for peak to trough. The window of opportunity has become a lot narrower than what it was before, due to global flows. Mutual funds and even foreign investors were much smaller players in the early 1990s. So, while you have to allocate money in a systematic way, you have to be quick to take advantage of market opportunities to add or reduce your allocations. When you see a crisis, understand it for long-term earnings and evaluate whether the market panic is justified. Then allocate within that day, week or month. If you had allocated extra money into the Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund in March 2020, you would be smiling today. Remember that the value theme was not doing well for the two-three years before that.

Subramaniam: Stocks do not look cheap on a historical PE basis but look at forward valuations and some sectors appear reasonable. Take the banking sector, for example. Its profits have been suppressed for many years. It should do well as the bad loan problems slowly get resolved. The opportunity to invest in new names is reduced given the run-up in prices, however not all stocks have become expensive, and valuations in many sectors still appear reasonable.

Can you elaborate on Quantum Mutual Fund’s focus on ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing?

Dayal: In 1996, we adopted something into our process of picking stocks called the “integrity screen". How do founders treat minority shareholders, allocate capital and deal with environmental concerns? By 2012-13, we realized the world was talking a lot about ESG. We reached out to local and global suppliers and asked for ESG reports of companies which we have not owned since 1996 and we got glowing reports. This is why we decided to build our own internal ESG database. Yes, the ESG process has not been standardized globally but it will happen soon.

As far as commonalities between ESG and regular funds go, a company with a high ESG score can also be in our value fund if it meets those criteria. The commonality of ownership between our ESG and value funds in about 33% of the portfolio.

Subramaniam: For some companies, you have to give time to meet ESG parameters. For example, thermal power producers. We give them some time to adapt to renewables. Stopping thermal production is not an immediate option as it will impact power production in India and that has other social implications.

Similarly, in many public sector companies, the board composition is not ideal. We would like to see more independent directors and also gender diversity.

However, we have to recognize that to bring about these changes, it will take time. Hence, we are engaging with these companies to bring out these changes over a period of time.

Quantum Mutual Fund did not empanel distributors until very recently. Why was that and what changed?

Dayal: We haven’t compromised on our principles in any way. In 2006, when we were launching the first mutual fund schemes, I met some large distributors. What they gave me was a table which basically said we would have to pay higher commissions if we wanted more AUM (assets under management) and if we wanted that AUM for a long period of time. They didn’t ask about our investing process or consider their own clients’ goals and risk appetite. I felt it would be immoral to be part of such an opaque system.

When it comes to best practices, we did many things internally before they became industry rules. These include not charging an entry load, offering direct plans, one scheme per category, crediting exit load to unit holders rather than to distributors or to the asset management company and using total return index (TRI) as a benchmark. All of this hurt us in getting AUM but it should emphasize our integrity. We are now happy to work with distributors because the rules have changed. Distributors have been forced to become more transparent. Shame on all the large fund houses who encouraged the mafia-like system to benefit themselves.

What strategies or areas of focus have you identified going forward?

Dayal: At the Quantum Advisors parent company level, we manage about ₹20,000 crore for foreign investors, which is India focused. We have thought about how we can allow Indian investors to invest outside India. However, we don’t think we can bring any special expertise here. The best thing in my view Indian investors can do is to simply buy funds like Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund/ETF or an index fund tracking the MSCI World Index.

Subramaniam: We think there is something to be done in the Indian midcap space and we are exploring it. This segment has more challenges and risks than large companies. We have an internal team tracking and researching these companies. Once we finalize the strategy and refine the process of research and portfolio construction, we may offer it as a separate product.

