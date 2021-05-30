'We did many things internally before they became the norm'

Dayal: Cycles have become shorter and so has the length of a cycle for peak to trough. The window of opportunity has become a lot narrower than what it was before, due to global flows. Mutual funds and even foreign investors were much smaller players in the early 1990s. So, while you have to allocate money in a systematic way, you have to be quick to take advantage of market opportunities to add or reduce your allocations. When you see a crisis, understand it for long-term earnings and evaluate whether the market panic is justified. Then allocate within that day, week or month. If you had allocated extra money into the Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund in March 2020, you would be smiling today. Remember that the value theme was not doing well for the two-three years before that.