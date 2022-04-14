Feroze Azeez, deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth, says that they recommend only mutual funds for long-only positions and don’t do direct equity and PMS. Another product that is offered is market-linked debentures where the coupon is not known upfront and is dependent on the movement in another market, such as stocks (Nifty) or government bonds (g-sec yield), Azeez said in an interview to Mint. Edited excerpts"

What is Anand Rathi Wealth’s USP? What’s your typical client size?

We make uncomplicated portfolios and may not cover all products available in the market. This is because in investing, if you can figure out what’s not to be done, your returns can go up by 2-3 percentage points. We target returns of 11-14% (CAGR) at the overall portfolio level with standard deviations of less than 8%. Nobody in the wealth industry numerically measures risk, we only numerically measure risk.

We focus on clients with a balance sheet of Rs. 5-50 crore. By balance sheet, we mean anything you don’t use (such as the house you live in) and something meant only for growth in value. In this industry, assets under management is a very diluted nomenclature because there is no audited number. Our assets under management (and not under advice) are Rs. 33,000 crore.

What do you recommend under equity? What about international equity exposure?

We recommend only mutual funds (MFs) for long-only positions to our clients because the standard deviations are low enough. We don’t do direct equity because the standard deviations are as high as 30-35%. We don’t do PMS (portfolio management services) for different reasons such as unfavourable profit share especially in bull markets, tax inefficiency and higher standard deviation. Choosing MFs which can outperform the Nifty from a futuristic perspective is our USP.

We do not recommend index funds at all. Giving an undertaking that I want zero alpha is like going to war and giving away all your ammunition and saying I’m at peace. So, zero alpha is a cost reduction strategy, we like to pursue value rather than cost. If you have the capability to use statistical tools to identify futuristic performance and if you can generate alpha of 2-3% p.a. on the Nifty, why would you go for an index fund? And this has been our track record. Every year, 42% of large cap funds outperform the Nifty by 2.28%. So, these are the odds you need to know before you decide to take the index fund route.

If you’re looking for global exposure, first, you have to ask why. The standard answer is that you will get diversification. Then, you have to find out how much and why specifically for you. Why did international funds get maximum money in the last one and a half years? That was because of their impressive past performance. When past performance is there, then under the garb of diversification people run to buy something which has performed very well. Why is it today that people are so desperate that inflows into international funds are closed? We make our clients aware about this.

Two, what should one do? There are several funds that are investing in global equity, for example, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap and SBI Focused Equity. So, if you want to have global exposure, choose funds in your conventional categories with global exposures. That’s still better than just buying a pure play global fund. At least, if the fund manager wants to sell Netflix, he can. If you have bought an index fund, it will continue to hold Netflix. So, if you have exposure to three such diversified schemes, you automatically have around 20% of your money in international equity, which is fine.

What debt products do you offer?

In debt, we don’t like one thing which is unmanageable credit risk. So, we don’t do too much innovation here. We use debt funds because I am okay with 5- 6% (post-tax with indexation) because that’s a stability provider. So, if I want some extra return, I will allocate a little more to equity rather than become flamboyant on debt. We used to do credit risk funds in the past. We were reasonably lucky and prudent to exit before the debt crisis hit the market during the pandemic. So far, we have not decided to come back to such funds for the extra 1.5 - 2%. We also don’t do direct bonds given their tax inefficiency, especially for HNIs.

What about assets in the alternatives space?

We have research on all of them but we conclude that they’re not needed. Simple problems can have simple solutions. Mutual funds, since their privatisation, have generated 12-17% (CAGR) and this reduces the need for innovation dramatically. This may not sound interesting but investment is not about entertainment. For example, look at Embassy REIT which has given around 7% post tax and the standard deviation of its price is greater than that of all large cap funds. You must measure all instruments on efficiency which is return upon risk.

Everybody makes the statement that ‘Compounding is the eighth wonder of the world’. If you believe that, then you should be going for consistent rather than high returns. We have made 13.8% return (CAGR) for the last eight years on our sample portfolio, audited by one of the Big Four firms.

Provide some details on your market linked debentures (MLD), the one product that you provide apart from MFs.

We operate our MLD business with some principles. One, we don’t customize and repeat the same product till the macroeconomic variables remain favorable for that product. We don’t get ourselves rated because we don’t believe ratings for MLDs are completely relevant because of the embedded derivative component. Mostly, rating agencies restrict their analysis of the issuer to the debt side alone (and not to the derivatives hedging capability).

We also don’t do capital protected MLDs. So, I will protect myself for the first 20% fall which results in giving a better return than making a fully protected product which is easier to market. When you check the Nifty data for the last 20-30 years, you realize the historical probability of the Nifty falling on a 3-year rolling basis is less than 0.1% so the hypothetical full protection may not get utilised.

There are close to 900 MLDs of Anand Rathi Global Finance (ARGFL) which have matured since 2012. None of these were capital protected, yet none of them lost capital, not even those that matured during the peak of the pandemic market fall. In future, there could be a few products that may breach this barrier, but I’m still better off not protecting the rest of them because they are giving you better returns than capital protected MLDs.

The fact that none of our MLDs are capital protected, also means that they are unlisted. To be listed, an MLD must be capital protected.

MLDs are considered to be a risky product. Your comments?

MLDs are one of the safest products. I’ll tell you why. There are two risks here, one is credit risk and the other is market risk. In terms of credit risk, they are of course riskier than equity mutual funds which have no credit risk. But they have the least market risk. MLDs at least lay out the market risk in second decimal points - if this happens, then this will be your payoff. The only problem is the issuer should survive. That is the only risk. I have been part of this industry from the first issuance in 2006. Let me tell you, that any delay or default in MLDs has been negligible or nil.

Several perpetual bonds or listed conventional bonds have shown higher fructification of credit risk. At Anand Rathi Wealth, we recommend very few issuers after deriving immense comfort and that too, only after our MLD research desk evaluates, assesses and approves them. We issue not only ARGFL MLDs but also third-party MLDs. In our experience of close to 1,000 maturities, we have not had a single default or delay.