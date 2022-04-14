‘We don’t feel the need for alternative assets’

We do not recommend index funds at all. Giving an undertaking that I want zero alpha is like going to war and giving away all your ammunition and saying I’m at peace. So, zero alpha is a cost reduction strategy, we like to pursue value rather than cost. If you have the capability to use statistical tools to identify futuristic performance and if you can generate alpha of 2-3% p.a. on the Nifty, why would you go for an index fund? And this has been our track record. Every year, 42% of large cap funds outperform the Nifty by 2.28%. So, these are the odds you need to know before you decide to take the index fund route.