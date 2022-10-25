What are I bonds and how do they work? Here’s how to earn nearly 10% interest6 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 04:56 PM IST
Investors who want to lock in the current 9.62% annual rate need to act soon
I Bonds will pay less in the months ahead but still remain attractive for many investors. These inflation-adjusted US savings bonds are paying a 9.62% annual rate through October, but starting Nov. 1 that rate is expected to drop to about 6.47%. However, those who still wish to score the higher rate will need to take action by Oct. 28.