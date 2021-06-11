What does the bond market know about inflation?

Other forecasts are a mixed bag. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s latest survey of professional forecasters, published in May, sees headline inflation at 2.4% on average over the next five years and 2.3% on average over the next 10 years, very much in line with the market pricing. This week the University of Chicago Booth School of Business also released a survey of economic experts on the risk of overheating and inflation, indicating a rough balance between views that the economy is going to overheat and that it isn’t, but with many expressing uncertainty rather than a strong position.

