What does turnover ratio say about mutual funds?

Cost: A higher churn in the portfolio may have some bearing on the returns of the fund as it will have to pay brokerage and securities transaction tax (STT), which will be passed on to the investors. But brokerage charges have come down over time, and the impact may be less compared to earlier. “Brokerage costs have come down over time, to about 8-10 paisa per 100, while it used to be about 25 paisa,"said Srinivas Rao Ravuri, chief investment officer, equities, PGIM India Mutual Fund. The STT on equity share delivery is 0.1% of the share value, while intraday it is 0.025% (seller pays).