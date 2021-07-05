What are covered bonds and why is there a scramble for them?

These are taxed the same way as ordinary debt. But many of these bonds are packaged as MLDs. If MLDs are sold after a year, the gains are taxed at 10%. This confers tax advantages to HNIs. MLDs need to have some kind of market linkage, but issuers structure the linkage in such a manner that makes it irrelevant. For instance, a structure saying the bond will pay out 10% if the benchmark government secu-rity retains at least 25% of its value at maturity, and just principal back otherwise, makes it very unlikely that you will get just the principal.