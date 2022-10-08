This is why regular payments be it SIP or STP, are more common and effective than lump-sum payments for an equity mutual fund. In case of a large corpus is invested in an equity fund by the market crashes, your entire corpus will be subjected to the loss, however, in the case of an STP, this risk is cushioned since only a part of your money has been invested in the equity fund yet, so your entire corpus will not feel the pinch of such a loss.