What is ESG investing. Here's all you want to know

Social Responsibility (S): For running their business, corporates draw raw material and man power from the area in which they operate. While engaging with these resources, it is fair to expect the companies to handle resources in a fair, optimal and in a socially responsible manner. The Companies Act, 2013 mandates spending 2% of net profits towards social responsibility causes. Many Indian corporates have taken up initiatives in protecting the environment, helping the locals by way to providing them with quality education and medical facilities. All of these paves way for an enriching cycle for all the parties involved.