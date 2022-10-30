What is the ideal investment time horizon for mutual fund SIP?

Almost every investor is familiar with the term 'invest in SIPs for the longer term'. It's a piece of common advice when it comes to beginning a SIP for investing in mutual fund schemes. But how to understand which is an ideal time horizon for investment through SIPs for the long term? One of the best advantages in Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are the power of compounding if invested in the long run. In simple words, compounding indicates that the interest you earn on your SIPs is reinvested along with the original investment amount and that the overall corpus continues to earn returns and multiply to grow further.

