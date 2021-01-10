What kind of returns to expect from index mutual funds? All you want to know

These funds are ideal for people who wish to invest for long term to reap the potentials of equity to generate higher returns but are not able to spare enough time to execute their transactions and review their portfolio and also do wish to avail services of investment advisors. So in case you are busy pursuing your career but want to accumulate your fortune, you should invest in index funds as the index funds broadly mimic their parent index which is expected to go up in the very long run. The index funds are also ideal for an investor who does not want to take risk associated with a fund manager as for an average investor it is not possible to track the movement of the fund manager from the scheme or the fund house. Many schemes experience deteriorating performance once the star fund manager leaves the fund house/scheme. In case of an Index fund you need not worry about the fund manager as the manager does not have any significant role in performance of an index fund.