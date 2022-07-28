What mutual funds to invest in if you can spare Rs. 40,000 a month?2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 06:56 PM IST
- Having sector funds in a very long-term portfolio is not a good idea since such funds require timing calls in terms of entry and exit
Listen to this article
I want to start mutual fund SIPs (systematic investment plan) with a monthly investment of around Rs. 40,000. I will turn 30 next month. I have chosen following funds for investment - Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, Axis Bluechip Fund, ICICI Prudential Nifty Index, UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund (each Rs. 7,500 per month) and PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund and ICICI Prudential Technology (both Rs. 5,000 per month). I want to invest more in equity and distribute that between large and midcaps. I want to stay invested for up to the next 20 plus years. Also, I am comfortable with an aggressive risk appetite for the next 2-3 years. Are the chosen funds, correct?