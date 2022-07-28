What mutual funds to invest in if you can spare Rs. 40,000 a month?

A second observation would be regarding the sector fund that you have chosen. Having sector funds in a very long-term portfolio is not a good idea since such funds require timing calls in terms of entry and exit. Instead, you can add another flexi-cap fund such as Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund. You can take this Rs. 5,000, and Rs. 7,500 from the large-cap space and make it ₹10,000 each in the two flexi cap funds in the portfolio. Alternatively, you can invest ₹15,000 in the Parag Parikh Fund and add a small-cap fund such as SBI Small Cap Fund to your portfolio at ₹7,500. The latter option would be riskier than the former, so you can take a call on which risk direction you want to move in. Once these changes are done, you will have one large-cap fund, two flexi-cap funds, and either one or two funds in the mid and small-cap space. Overall, this will represent a fair diversification in the equity market and will hopefully yield market-beating returns over the long term.