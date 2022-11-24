What retirees should keep in mind while investing in the stock markets

Investment corpus: If an individual who has retired at the age of 60, invests ₹25 lakh in an equity portfolio that provides a CAGR of 15%, then the value of this portfolio would be ₹1 crore in 10 years by the time they turn 70. A portion of this corpus can be used for some discretionary expenditures such as holidays; part of it kept aside for contingencies, and balance continued for further compounding. Just like 50 is the new 30 now, 70 is the new 60 and we see several elderly couples going on vacations in groups or with families even well past 70 years of age.