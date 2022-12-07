What types of bonds deliver the best returns?

The first interesting finding is that U.S. long-term debt had the highest average annual return of any bond category over the long run. Most subcategories of bonds lined up in terms of having similar risk-reward profiles (i.e., those with higher returns exhibit higher risk). International debt denominated in U.S. dollars, however, was an outlier at the low end of the spectrum. The average U.S. long-term-debt fund delivered an annualized return of 7.68% with annual volatility of 7.44%. The average dollar-denominated international bond portfolio delivered 6.38% with volatility of 7.47%. U.S. long-term debt thus topped international by more than a percentage point, and with less volatility.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}