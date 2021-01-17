What will be the tax implications on mutual fund returns after 10 years?

Long term capital gains on sale of any equity oriented mutual funds schemes and listed equity shares is exempt to the extent of ₹one lakh every year and beyond one lakh rupees, it is taxed at a flat rate of 10%. As far as maturity proceeds of a life insurance policy including ULIP are concerned, the same are exempt under Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act provided the premium in respect of such policy does not exceed 10% of the actual capital sum assured in any year during the premium paying term year for policies taken after 1st April 2012.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}