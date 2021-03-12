What’s the hubbub over Sebi and AT-1 bonds about?

Debt fund managers were in a panic after the circular because they realised that they needed to revalue the AT-1 bonds values in their portfolio to comply with the new norms and these would inevitably be valued downwards. While this would essentially be in the nature of a paper adjustment and would not affect the actual returns of the fund in the long run, in the short run it could create a panic, especially among big investors who park a fair amount of money in debt funds. They could start redeeming their funds before April 1, causing a liquidity crisis of the kind that forced Templeton to wind up six debt funds last year. While the bigger fund houses would ride it out, the smaller ones would have to resort to panic selling of good debt to meet redemption pressures.

