When NACH has a different tune for MF investors

Two conditions must be fulfilled to buy MF units. First, the investor must place the order before the cut-off time—3pm for equity and debt MF schemes, and 1.30pm for liquid funds. Second, the investor’s money must reach the fund house before units are allotted. An exception was earlier made for purchases of less than ₹2 lakh, as long as the order was placed before the cut-off time. However, from 1 February, Sebi has mandated the same rule for both big and small investors. For the money to reach the fund house, the intermediary should be able to collect it from you and ensure that it reaches the fund house on time.