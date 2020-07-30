When will SIP in mutual funds not work?

'The best way for a retail investor to participate or invest in equities is through SIP in mutual funds' -- We have always heard this from the financial planners and we believed it to be true as well till, almost last two years when most SIPs generated zero and negative returns. For all of us who have not witnessed the markets crash in 2008 as investors, the poor performance of mutual fund SIPs is a new thing. So, what next? Should we stop our SIPs? Get directly into stocks? Continue our SIPs? Watch the SIP performance for some more time before taking a final decision? Kalpen Parekh, President, DSP Mutual Fund has a one line answer -