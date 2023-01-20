Where to invest: Small cap, mid cap, large cap, or multi-cap funds?3 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 09:14 PM IST
- Large caps by nature are the least volatile and small caps are the most volatile. Naturally one would expect most returns from small-cap stocks because of the higher risks in them.
One of the first questions investors ask when they start investing is whether should they invest in large-cap funds, mid-cap funds or small-cap funds, or a mix of all, which are multi-cap and Flexi-cap funds.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×