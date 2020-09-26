Which debt mutual fund is safe to invest?1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2020, 08:09 AM IST
- I am investing in equities through mutual funds. I have three multi cap and one mid cap scheme in my portfolio
- I am content with their performance
I am 27 years old. I am investing in equities through mutual funds. I have three multi cap and one mid cap scheme in my portfolio and I am content with their performance. I want to add some debt to my portfolio. But due to the recent defaults in debt mutual funds, I do not want to add debt funds to my portfolio. Which is the other best and safe debt investment option? Should I invest in PPF at this age given it has a long maturity term of 15 years?
--Suresh K. Mathur
By Divam Sharma, co-founder at Green Portfolio
You can add GILT debt mutual fund schemes to your investment portfolio. These debt funds invest in Government of India securities which are 100% sovereign backed and are the most safe instruments. As defined by Sebi, a Gilt fund is an open-ended debt scheme investing at least 80% of its total assets in government securities across maturities.
In a longer term (say over 1 year period) you can earn approx. 8% returns from your investment in Gilt mutual funds. They generate a higher return in a falling interest rate regime. In the last 1 year, Gilt debt funds have generated 12-13% returns.
Globally, interest rates are falling and are even negative in some countries. Considering safety, these bonds are issued for 10-30 years and hence ensure consistency of returns; and one can easily liquidate the investments whenever needed, Gilt funds are the best alternative for your investment needs.
(Views as expressed by the expert.)
