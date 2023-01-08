Which mutual funds are good for your taxes?3 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 05:57 PM IST
Many investors assume it’s the funds with the least trading. But that isn’t always the case
Many investors assume it’s the funds with the least trading. But that isn’t always the case
How tax-efficient is your mutual fund? That is a question many investors wonder about, and they often assume that the easiest way to answer it is to look at the fund’s turnover. Investors often figure that high turnover means less tax efficiency, because more trading means more taxable capital gains.