Which mutual funds are good to invest 3,000 per month?

I am a 23 years old MBA student. I want to start investing in mutual funds. For now, I do not have any specific goals to invest. I can invest for long term of around or even longer than 10 years. I can keep adding goals in between as and when some life events happen like marriage and so on. Please suggest two to three good mutual fund schemes to start investing. I can invest ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 per month .

-Saish k Arora

By Prableen Bajpai, founder & managing partner, Finfix Research & Analytics, a Lucknow based financial planner

Starting early with investing is a very good thing. With an investment horizon of 10 years, you can split the monthly investment amount of ₹3,000 into three funds -- one index fund tracking the Nifty 50, one mid cap fund and one international fund with ₹1,000 in each . As and when you add goals, do quantify them so that you can make the right amount of investment to cater to your financial goals.

(Views as expressed by the financial planner . )

