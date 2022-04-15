OPEN APP
Home / Mutual Funds / News /  Axis MF's team of fund managers bought these stocks last month
Listen to this article

Axis Mutual Fund's prominent additions during the month of March were ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. Whereas, the fund house reduced TTK Prestige, Tata Elxsi and HDFC. New entrants included BSE and Triveni Turbine while Aditya Birla AMC was a complete exit by the AMC, data accumulated by domestic brokerage house Edelweiss showed.

Shreyash Devalkar and the team of fund managers in Axis Mutual Fund, have also increased shareholding in other stocks including DLF, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Fashion, Indian Hotels, Fortis Health. State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank among others, as per the Fund Manager wise holdings data analyzed for the month of March 2022 by Edelweiss.

Equity mutual funds attracted an all-time high net inflow of 28,463 crore in March on continued interest by investors. This was significantly higher than the net inflow of 19,705 crore in February, 14,888 crore in January and 25,077 crore in December 2021, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

Overall, the mutual fund (MF) industry registered a net outflow of 69,883 crore in March, as compared to a net infusion of 31,533 crore in the preceding month. The outflow pulled down the average assets under management (AUM) of the industry to 37.7 lakh crore at the end of March, from 38.56 lakh crore at February-end.

Further, monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contribution collected reached an all-time high at 12,328 crore, up almost 8% from 11,438 crore in February 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout