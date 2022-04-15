Axis Mutual Fund's prominent additions during the month of March were ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. Whereas, the fund house reduced TTK Prestige, Tata Elxsi and HDFC. New entrants included BSE and Triveni Turbine while Aditya Birla AMC was a complete exit by the AMC, data accumulated by domestic brokerage house Edelweiss showed.

Shreyash Devalkar and the team of fund managers in Axis Mutual Fund, have also increased shareholding in other stocks including DLF, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Fashion, Indian Hotels, Fortis Health. State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank among others, as per the Fund Manager wise holdings data analyzed for the month of March 2022 by Edelweiss.

Equity mutual funds attracted an all-time high net inflow of ₹28,463 crore in March on continued interest by investors. This was significantly higher than the net inflow of ₹19,705 crore in February, ₹14,888 crore in January and ₹25,077 crore in December 2021, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

Overall, the mutual fund (MF) industry registered a net outflow of ₹69,883 crore in March, as compared to a net infusion of ₹31,533 crore in the preceding month. The outflow pulled down the average assets under management (AUM) of the industry to ₹37.7 lakh crore at the end of March, from ₹38.56 lakh crore at February-end.

Further, monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contribution collected reached an all-time high at ₹12,328 crore, up almost 8% from ₹11,438 crore in February 2022.